Who is 26North, the firm in talks to buy DigitalBridge?
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Who is 26North, the firm in talks to buy DigitalBridge?

Ben Wodecki
May 21, 2025 01:36 PM
DigitalBridge official website displayed on a laptop screen, showcasing infrastructure investment and digital connectivity solutions

DigitalBridge, the digital infrastructure investment giant that owns Zayo Group, is reportedly in line to be acquired by alternative investment management firm 26North.

IJGlobal reports the pair are in advanced talks in what would be a mammoth deal for the digital infra space.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Based in New York, 26North Partners was founded in 2022 by Josh Harris, the co-founder of the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which counts notable investments such as Rackspace Technology, Legendary Entertainment, and Yahoo.

Harris also has several stakes in sports franchises, notably serving as managing partner of the NBA team Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL team New Jersey Devils, and the NFL team Washington Commanders. He’s also a minority stakeholder in the English Premier League Club and 2025 FA Cup winners, Crystal Palace.

26North is made up of former executives from Brookfield Asset Management, Lehman Brothers, and Goldman Sachs and provides private equity, credit, and insurance solutions.

In terms of notable deals, 26 North purchased ArchKey Solutions, an electrical construction services company, in September 2024 in a private equity deal.

Since launching in late 2022, the investment firm has gone on to hold some $23 billion worth of assets under management.

In terms of its reportedly DigitalBridge deal, 26North is believed to have partnered with energy trader Mercuria.

Several reports suggest the deal is at such an advanced stage that it could be finalised within days, though none of the involved companies have officially commented on the speculation.

If a deal comes to fruition, 26North would take control of an investment giant with a host of digital infrastructure investments under its wing.

DigitalBridge holds stakes in operators including Vantage, Switch, Yondr, and AtlasEdge, among a host of others.

Datacloud USA & Metro Fall 600x74 2025.jpg

Crown Castle’s fibre assets were set to be the next jewel added to its crown as Zayo Group won the race to acquire them, fending off private equity firm TPG.

Capacity sat down with Jonathan Friesel, senior managing director and head of fibre at DigitalBridge, earlier this year to discuss the deal, which would add nearly 90,000 fibre miles to Zayo's existing network.

RELATED STORIES

Inside Zayo's Crown Castle deal: DigitalBridge's fibre head on why it's critical for AI growth

Marc Ganzi: ‘Power, not GPUs, is our biggest challenge’

Funding the digital backbone: DigitalBridge's credit team on market trends and AI impact

DigitalBridge CEO on the AI revolution’s impact on investments

Topics

NewsInvestment & Finance
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe