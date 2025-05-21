Who is 26North, the firm in talks to buy DigitalBridge?

IJGlobal reports the pair are in advanced talks in what would be a mammoth deal for the digital infra space.

Based in New York, 26North Partners was founded in 2022 by Josh Harris, the co-founder of the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which counts notable investments such as Rackspace Technology, Legendary Entertainment, and Yahoo.

Harris also has several stakes in sports franchises, notably serving as managing partner of the NBA team Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL team New Jersey Devils, and the NFL team Washington Commanders. He’s also a minority stakeholder in the English Premier League Club and 2025 FA Cup winners, Crystal Palace.

26North is made up of former executives from Brookfield Asset Management, Lehman Brothers, and Goldman Sachs and provides private equity, credit, and insurance solutions.

In terms of notable deals, 26 North purchased ArchKey Solutions, an electrical construction services company, in September 2024 in a private equity deal.

Since launching in late 2022, the investment firm has gone on to hold some $23 billion worth of assets under management.

In terms of its reportedly DigitalBridge deal, 26North is believed to have partnered with energy trader Mercuria.

Several reports suggest the deal is at such an advanced stage that it could be finalised within days, though none of the involved companies have officially commented on the speculation.

If a deal comes to fruition, 26North would take control of an investment giant with a host of digital infrastructure investments under its wing.

DigitalBridge holds stakes in operators including Vantage, Switch, Yondr, and AtlasEdge, among a host of others.

Crown Castle’s fibre assets were set to be the next jewel added to its crown as Zayo Group won the race to acquire them , fending off private equity firm TPG.

Capacity sat down with Jonathan Friesel, senior managing director and head of fibre at DigitalBridge, earlier this year to discuss the deal , which would add nearly 90,000 fibre miles to Zayo's existing network.

