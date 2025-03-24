CityFibre expands network with Connexin fibre acquisition

The acquisition adds up to 185,000 premises to CityFibre’s national footprint, including presences in Hull and East Riding.

CityFibre will take ownership of Connexin's existing network that currently passes more than 80,000 premises, as well as work-in-progress connections to an additional 20,000 properties.

“Connexin has built an outstanding network and it’s a brilliant fit for CityFibre,” said Greg Mesch, CEO of CityFibre. “Our mature wholesale model will now bring Hull’s homes and businesses increased choice and access to unrivalled connectivity products, services and prices.

As part of the transaction, Connexin's shareholder, Patrizia’s European Infrastructure Fund II, will become a minority shareholder in CityFibre

Integration of Connexin's XGS-PON network is expected to be completed later this year.

CityFibre will also assume Connexin's Project Gigabit contract to deliver broadband to over 34,000 hard-to-reach premises in Nottinghamshire and West Lincolnshire — becoming CityFibre's tenth Project Gigabit delivery contract.

“Given our major role in the government’s Project Gigabit rollout, we are also pleased to take on a further contract, delivering next-generation digital infrastructure for more hard-to-reach rural communities across Nottingham and West Lincolnshire,” Mesch added.

For Connexin, the deal allows the company to expand nationwide across CityFibre's network and focus on its Internet of Things (IoT) services, including its LoRaWAN networks and smart water meter contracts.

“The next phase of our growth is tremendously exciting as we accelerate our focus on expanding our smarter home, business, enterprise, public sector and utilities products and services across the UK, enabling these rapidly evolving markets to achieve ambitious goals through adopting smarter technology,” said Furqan Alamgir, CEO of Connexin.

The acquisition follows CityFibre's purchase of Lit Fibre in May 2024 and marks another step in the company's strategy of market consolidation as it works toward its goal of reaching more than 8 million premises across the UK. The firm currently passes more than 4.4 million premises.

No financial details of the Connexin deal were disclosed.

