World-first GenAI rApp deployed by AT&T, Aira, and Ericsson in Open RAN breakthrough

AT&T, Aira Technologies, and Ericsson have jointly achieved a world-first by deploying a generative AI (GenAI)-generated rApp in AT&T’s test environment.

The application was created using Aira’s Naavik AppGen platform and deployed on Ericsson’s Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP), marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI-native, open radio access network (RAN) management.

The deploymeny demonstrates the potential of GenAI in transforming how operators build, deploy, and manage networks.

The rApp—a radio access network application—was entirely generated by Naavik AppGen, Aira’s proprietary GenAI-powered development engine. It interprets high-level operational intent and translates it into production-ready, SMO-compatible applications, significantly cutting down development cycles.

The deployment on Ericsson’s EIAP validates the app’s compatibility with open network standards and functionality across multi-vendor, multi-technology environments.

“We're laying the groundwork for networks that can adjust according to need and application,” said Rob Soni, VP of RAN Technology at AT&T.

“What’s exciting about this is how it uses GenAI to accelerate the transformation of ideas into production-ready solutions. It shows the power of innovation, teamwork, and having a clear vision to drive progress that isn’t about science projects—it’s about real results.”

The rApp was deployed within Ericsson’s Innovation Lab, configured to closely mirror AT&T’s live network. This allowed for a robust evaluation of the app’s functionality and performance in a near-real-world setting.

Key interfaces such as R1—the standardised O-RAN application interface—and the Data Management & Exposure (DME) component of the Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) framework were tested and validated as part of the deployment.

“This is exactly the type of development that shows the value of convening an open ecosystem to move the industry forward,” said Paul Challoner, VP & CTO, customer unit AT&T at Ericsson.

“The collaboration required to deploy this rApp underscores the importance of openness and interoperability in accelerating network innovation. AT&T’s commitment to open collaboration continues to drive the industry forward.”

The deployment of the GenAI-generated rApp marks an industry first toward intent-defined network architectures, where operational intent is directly translated into automated network behaviours.

