Zuckerberg: Meta to spend 'hundreds of billions' on AI data centres for superintelligence push

In a post shared on Threads, Zuckerberg revealed plans for multiple hyperscale data centres, or "titan clusters", capable of supporting Meta’s Superintelligence Labs initiative. The first of these, a 1GW facility named Prometheus, is scheduled to come online in 2026.

Another, known as Hyperion, will be built in Louisiana and will eventually scale to 5GW, making it one of the largest data centres in the world.

“We’re building multiple more titan clusters as well,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Just one of these covers a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan.”

The announcement highlights Meta’s growing focus on AI, particularly AI that can reason, plan, and perform tasks at or above human level across multiple domains.

While Zuckerberg did not place a specific timeframe on AGI deployment, his language underscores the scale of investment Meta believes is required to remain competitive in a rapidly accelerating AI race.

These vast facilities are designed to support the training and deployment of increasingly complex large language models and multimodal AI systems. Meta has already released its LLaMA 3 models earlier this year and is working on LLaMA 4, expected in 2025.

The investment puts Meta in closer competition with the likes of Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, all of whom are expanding their own AI infrastructure to support growing commercial demand.

However, Meta's strategy appears to lean more heavily on owning and scaling its own compute capacity, rather than relying exclusively on third-party cloud providers.

Zuckerberg has previously described Meta as an “AI-first company,” and Monday’s announcement reinforces that positioning. He noted that the titan clusters would help power a future in which AI assistants, content generation tools, and agentic systems are embedded across Meta’s platforms, from Facebook and Instagram to future versions of its metaverse offerings.

The company did not release further details on the cost breakdown or timelines for additional data centre builds beyond Prometheus and Hyperion.

RELATED STORIES

Explained: Why Meta is offering huge pay packages to AI talent in the race to catch rivals

Meta signs 20-year nuclear deal to power AI data centres from 2027

Meta’s AI ambitions heat up with OpenAI talent hunt and $15bn scale AI investment