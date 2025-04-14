Yondr Group powers up second data centre at London campus

Located in Slough – home to the UK’s largest data centre ecosystem – this latest milestone comes as part of the company’s broader development strategy.

The company’s first facility on the site went live in summer 2024, and construction has already begun on a third 40MW building.

The expansion underscores Yondr’s rapid growth in Europe, following the successful launch of its Frankfurt facility, which achieved its first ready-for-service (RFS) milestone in November 2024.

Designed with sustainability at its core, the new facility aligns with Yondr’s ESG strategy and target to reach net zero carbon emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 2030.

The building has achieved a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating and boasts an impressive annualised PUE of 1.21, exceeding industry norms.

Other green features include rooftop solar panels, electric vehicle parking, and a living green wall on the southern façade, maintained through a horticultural management plan.

The project has transformed the site of a former paint factory, with extensive ground remediation works carried out to remove lead and chemical contamination.

In partnership with Slough Borough Council and the Canal & River Trust, Yondr has incorporated wider community benefits such as cycleway upgrades and the installation of bat and bird boxes.

The development also serves as the foundation for a new apprenticeship programme, with four apprentices expected to be working on the London campus by the end of 2025.

Peter Hill, VP of design and construction EMEA at Yondr, said: “Our London campus is being delivered at pace and to a very high standard of reliability, resilience and sustainability.

“It fulfils our commitment to meeting our client’s requirements while strengthening Slough’s position as a key global hub for data centre capacity.”

He added: “Achieving the first RFS phase on the second facility marks another major milestone for our London campus, as we transform a derelict manufacturing site into a state-of-the-art data centre that will support the urgent global need for data capacity, and the UK’s ambitions as a leader in digital industries.”

