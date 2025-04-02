Wireless Logic expands into Latin America with Arqia acquisition

The deal boosts Wireless Logic’s position as a trusted partner for enterprises scaling IoT deployments, offering reliable and compliant connectivity across the region.

A subsidiary of the Datora Group, Arqia specialises in M2M and IoT connectivity, providing secure, scalable solutions that drive innovation and efficiency for businesses.

With more than three million managed connections and a team of over 200 employees, Arqia has built a strong reputation in the fast-growing Latin American market.

Tomas Fuchs, CEO at Arqia said: “This is an important new chapter for Arqia and our customers. Joining the Wireless Logic Group marks an important and positive transition for Arqia, as we move forward independently from the Datora Group.

“Its global expertise and resources complement our experience and leadership in the region, creating a partnership that will bring added value to enterprises deploying connected devices. We are excited to create new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

The acquisition enables Wireless Logic to enhance its service offering in the region, leveraging Arqia’s MVNO licence – one of only 15 issued by ANATEL, Brazil’s national telecommunications regulator.

This licence allows Arqia to deliver nationwide mobile and IoT services using existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly network builds.

Oliver Tucker, co-founder and CEO at Wireless Logic added: “Arqia’s skilled team brings extensive expertise in the Latin American market, along with valuable insights and capabilities that perfectly align with our global growth vision.

“Together, we can extend our reach and deliver cutting-edge IoT connectivity solutions that enable enterprises to scale seamlessly and seize new opportunities in an increasingly connected world. We’re excited for the journey ahead.”

This latest acquisition strengthens adds to Wireless Logic’s recent purchases of Webbing, Blue Wireless, and IoThink Solutions.

