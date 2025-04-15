Windstream Wholesale and Ciena boost 400G network capacity across Southeast US

The upgrade enables the provider to offer 400G services immediately, with 800G services planned for the future, along a unique and diverse Gulf Coast route.

The infrastructure enhancement is designed to meet growing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity—particularly in response to the rapid rise in AI-driven technologies across Texas and the Southeastern US.

Service orders are already being taken for the upgraded routes, which are set to strengthen Windstream Wholesale’s regional offering and overall network resilience.

“These enhancements allow us to optimise service costs and deliver superior connectivity along this vital route,” said Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale.

“Our collaboration with Ciena seamlessly complements our existing FLX/RLS network – including the Beach Route, our Florida-to-Atlanta buildout, and ongoing Texas projects – ensuring that we continue to provide reliable, advanced networking solutions.”

A key component of the rollout is the integration of Ciena’s Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) with in-line Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) monitoring. This addition will speed up issue resolution, reduce downtime, and enhance service quality.

“This collaboration with Windstream Wholesale is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in high-performance networking,” added Kevin Sheehan, CTO of the Americas at Ciena.

“By leveraging next-generation equipment, this infrastructure enhancement boosts network efficiency, scalability and cost effectiveness.”

The overbuild also brings operational improvements including fewer required regeneration points, improved provisioning efficiency via remote express location provisioning, and reduced truck rolls.

It forms part of Windstream Wholesale’s long-term strategy to offer competitive, future-ready solutions to enterprise and wholesale customers alike.

RELATED STORIES

Pioneering the future of high-speed connectivity: Windstream Wholesale's 800G milestone

Colt, Nokia, and Windstream complete first-ever 800GbE service trial between London and Chicago

Jamie Jefferies of Ciena discusses hyperscalers, photonics, and AI-driven networks