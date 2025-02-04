Why NGSO & LEO satellite players are telcos' best friends
In the global push to bridge digital divide, NGSO (Non-Geostationary Orbit) and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite constellations have emerged as pivotal technologies.
These cutting-edge solutions are uniquely suited to deliver cost-effective, low-latency mobile backhaul and internet connectivity to remote and underserved regions. By partnering with NGSO and LEO satellite providers, telecommunications companies are unlocking new possibilities for expansion and integration.
A recent panel discussion shed light on how NGSO and LEO players are transforming the telco landscape, with experts exploring the challenges and opportunities that come with these evolving technologies.
