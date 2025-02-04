Why NGSO & LEO satellite players are telcos' best friends
Why NGSO & LEO satellite players are telcos' best friends

Capacity Team
February 04, 2025 06:57 AM
In the global push to bridge digital divide, NGSO (Non-Geostationary Orbit) and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite constellations have emerged as pivotal technologies.

These cutting-edge solutions are uniquely suited to deliver cost-effective, low-latency mobile backhaul and internet connectivity to remote and underserved regions. By partnering with NGSO and LEO satellite providers, telecommunications companies are unlocking new possibilities for expansion and integration.

A recent panel discussion shed light on how NGSO and LEO players are transforming the telco landscape, with experts exploring the challenges and opportunities that come with these evolving technologies.

Capacity Team
