VOX Solutions secures exclusive A2P traffic deal with Viva Bolivia

The agreement is designed to strengthen Viva Bolivia’s anti-fraud framework while ensuring secure, high-quality communications for thousands of users. By routing traffic exclusively through VOX Solutions, the operator aims to eliminate grey routes and safeguard against the growing threat of unsolicited traffic.

At the heart of the partnership is the deployment of VOX-360, VOX Solutions’ anti-fraud and monetisation platform. The technology integrates flash call authentication and A2P SMS monetisation tools to protect end-users, enhance customer experiences, and optimise network revenues.

Marcelo Hassenteufel, corporate affairs director of Viva Bolivia said: “Integrating VOX-360 into our portfolio reinforces our long-standing commitment to deliver top-tier fraud prevention, superior service quality, and added value for our customers. Partnering with VOX Solutions allows us to further secure our network against the growing challenges of unsolicited traffic and grey routes, while continuing to innovate as a digital operator.”

VOX-360 is currently the only platform in the market capable of mitigating flash calls as part of a wider anti-fraud solution for A2P SMS and voice traffic. This capability will enable Viva Bolivia to stay protected against emerging forms of fraud while maximising service quality.

Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO & Founder of VOX Solutions added: "Our mission is to support mobile operators like Viva Bolivia in driving sustainable revenue growth and fostering innovation. We are honoured to collaborate on this journey, contributing to their business success while enhancing communication security and experiences globally."

VOX Solutions said it continues to expand its footprint with top-tier operators worldwide, positioning its VOX-360 platform as a market leader in A2P traffic security and monetisation.

