VodafoneThree teams with Community Fibre to become London’s largest full fibre broadband provider

The new partnership gives VodafoneThree, operating under the Vodafone brand for fixed services, access to Community Fibre’s extensive network, enabling it to offer full fibre broadband to up to 1.3 million London homes.

Combined with its existing partnerships with CityFibre and Openreach, VodafoneThree will now become London’s largest full fibre supplier.

Vodafone already boasts the UK's largest full fibre footprint, covering over 20 million homes and businesses.

With Three’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offering added to the mix, the VodafoneThree portfolio now reaches more than 22.5 million premises — the widest broadband reach of any UK provider.

From today, Vodafone will also begin offering home broadband to Three mobile customers, giving those currently using FWA the opportunity to upgrade to faster and more reliable full fibre connections.

Community Fibre’s network offers symmetrical speeds of up to 2.5Gbps, further enhancing Vodafone’s service offering in London.

Max Taylor, CEO of VodafoneThree said: “Through our strong network of partnerships, we’ve built the biggest full fibre footprint in the country – all part of our commitment to bring fast, reliable broadband to as many households and businesses as possible.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Community Fibre, a company that shares our ambition to improve the customer experience, and are looking forward to launching in the market this summer.”

Community Fibre, which has built a reputation for fast and reliable service in the capital, sees the deal as a milestone in its wholesale growth strategy.

Olaf Swantee, chairman of Community Fibre added: “We are delighted that VodafoneThree has selected Community Fibre as a strategic partner for the expansion of their full fibre broadband network in London.

"We are confident that our excellent reputation for fast, quality installations and reliable connectivity will support VodafoneThree’s growing reputation for excellent customer service.”

RELATED STORIES

VodafoneThree merger marks historic shift in UK mobile – but challenges ‘start now’

Vodafone takes lion's share of leadership roles in Three UK merger

CityFibre rebuffs sale speculation, says growth plans on track