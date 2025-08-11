VodafoneThree starts automatic network sharing to boost UK coverage

The new service uses the company’s Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) technology to allow customers’ devices to connect automatically to the best available signal from either network. More than 600 sites are already live, with a further 9,000 due to follow by the end of the first year of Vodafone and Three’s merger.

The integration forms part of VodafoneThree’s £11 billion investment programme, aimed at building what it claims will be the UK’s best network. The move will expand 4G and 5G coverage, improve reliability, and unlock additional capacity by combining spectrum assets.

Around seven million Three UK and Smarty customers have already seen 4G speeds rise by an average of 20%, and by up to 40% in some areas, thanks to spectrum integration. By the end of year one, VodafoneThree says 71% of the UK population, around 50 million people, will have access to its fastest 5G services.

The company also plans to eliminate 4G not-spots across 16,500km of the UK, an area ten times the size of London, and improve peak-time performance by automatically moving customers from congested sites to less busy ones.

Andrea Donà, chief network officer, VodafoneThree, said: “Bringing our networks together marks a major milestone for VodafoneThree, unlocking greater capacity, reducing 4G not spots, and expanding 5G coverage.

“Just weeks into the rollout, millions of customers are already seeing the benefits of a nationwide boost, powered by our spectrum integration and Multi-Operator Core Network technology. It’s a clear signal of VodafoneThree’s ambition and ability to move at pace to deliver a new era of connectivity.”

All customers of VodafoneThree brands, including Vodafone, Three, Smarty, VOXI and Talkmobile, are expected to benefit within 12 months as the operator accelerates the rollout across the UK.

RELATED STORIES

Smart cuts, bigger gains: TXO’s John Teasdale on VodafoneThree’s infrastructure overhaul

The UK government’s bid to boost rural 4G connectivity