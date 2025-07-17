VodafoneThree to deliver 5G infrastructure for Sizewell C nuclear power station

As one of the largest clean energy projects in the UK, Sizewell C will generate around 7% of the country’s electricity needs, enough to power six million homes for at least 60 years, while saving nine million tonnes of CO₂ annually.

Under the new agreement, VodafoneThree will lead the deployment of critical digital infrastructure for the site. In the first phase, the company will install two 5G masts to provide mobile coverage for both the construction site and surrounding communities. It will also deliver fibre connectivity to enable high-speed Wifi access throughout the project.

Fern Communications, a Suffolk-based firm and partner of VodafoneThree, will ensure seamless radio coverage across the site, eliminating potential black spots and supporting worker safety and coordination.

“Connectivity is vital for this project. High-quality, reliable connection helps us to operate at the highest standards of safety and efficiency,” said Damian Leydon, Sizewell C Site delivery director.

“So, it’s an important step to be working with VodafoneThree and Fern Communications to provide what we need on site. And it has the added benefit of providing 5G for the local area too.”

The infrastructure will boost both on-site productivity and broader digital access for local residents and businesses, supporting regional economic growth.

Nick Gliddon, business director at VodafoneThree said: “We are delighted to be the connectivity partner for Sizewell C.

“Alongside our contractors, we will deliver robust, secure, and resilient communications infrastructure that is essential to the success of one of the UK’s most significant energy projects.”

Sizewell C has already awarded over £4bn in contracts, including £330m to regional suppliers, with 41 located in Suffolk.

