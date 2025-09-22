VodafoneThree signs multibillion-pound network deals with Ericsson and Nokia

The deals mark a major milestone for the newly merged operator as it aims to create the country’s “best network” and deliver near-universal 5G Standalone coverage by 2034.

Under the contracts, Ericsson and Nokia will supply equipment and services across more than 17,000 sites. Ericsson will deploy its next-generation Radio Access Network (RAN) and core solutions across over 10,000 sites, while Nokia will provide equipment from its AirScale RAN and core portfolio to around 7,000 sites.

The build will modernise existing 4G and 5G infrastructure and underpin VodafoneThree’s plan to deliver a nationwide AI-ready network.

The agreements form part of VodafoneThree’s fully funded and regulated investment strategy. The operator has said its plan will add up to £102bn to the UK economy between 2025 and 2035 and create as many as 13,000 engineering and construction roles, with 74% of those roles based outside London and the South East.

Economic and regional impact

VodafoneThree has positioned the programme as a nationwide boost, emphasising the regional spread of jobs and investment. The company said the majority of new roles will be based in towns and communities across all four nations of the UK, helping to support regional growth and skills development.

In addition to Ericsson and Nokia, four British-based site-build partners – Beacon Communication Services Limited, Circet Wireless Limited, M Group Limited and WHP Telecoms Limited – have been appointed to deliver essential site work across the UK.

Timelines and targets

VodafoneThree says its build plan is “front loaded.” In its first year, nearly three-quarters of the UK population will have access to its fastest 5G services, increasing to 90% within three years. The operator is targeting 99.95% 5G Standalone population coverage by 2034. By the end of 2025, integration of the Vodafone and Three networks is expected to remove 16,500 sq/km of mobile “not-spots.”

Max Taylor, CEO of VodafoneThree said: “We said we would deliver at pace and, just a few months in, we are delighted to announce our strategic partners, Ericsson and Nokia, that will work with us to deliver our ambition of building the UK’s best network.

“They bring the scale and expertise needed to accelerate the delivery of a resilient, secure, world-class and future-ready network, and together, we are laying the foundations for the UK’s digital future.”

Vodafone and Three customers are already experiencing improvements from the merger, the merged company stated. More than seven million Three UK and SMARTY customers have reported up to 40% faster 4G speeds, and millions of Vodafone and Three customers are roaming across each other’s networks at no extra cost. The operator said these early benefits demonstrate how quickly the combined network is delivering improved connectivity.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson said: “We are proud to partner with VodafoneThree as their primary vendor to power them with the most advanced programmable network products, software and solutions in the world. Trusted high-performing programmable networks are critical to success for the UK’s digital economy. AI, automation and virtual/augmented reality won’t reach their potential without them.”

Justin Hotard, President and CEO at Nokia added: “Today’s networks need new levels of performance, trust, and resilience. We are pleased that VodafoneThree has chosen our industry-leading network solutions to build a future-proof 5G Standalone network across the UK to meet the needs of customers today and as the AI supercycle accelerates.”

Technology rollout

Ericsson’s deployment will include modernisation of 4G and 5G sites and the rollout of RAN and core infrastructure to underpin 5G Standalone services.

Nokia’s contribution will cover approximately 7,000 sites with its AirScale RAN portfolio, including energy-efficient Massive MIMO radios and multiband remote radio heads, alongside upgrades to VodafoneThree’s voice core. Nokia will also provide its MantaRay NM intelligent network management system to support network monitoring and optimisation.

The operator confirmed that its existing active RAN sharing arrangement with Virgin Media O2 will continue under the deal, with Nokia providing the necessary MORAN configurations.

Industry significance

The VodafoneThree merger created the UK’s largest mobile operator, with a spectrum portfolio that analysts say puts it in a strong position to deliver on advanced 5G use cases. The company’s £11bn investment is being positioned as a key enabler of the UK’s digital economy, supporting sectors such as energy, manufacturing, finance and security.

VodafoneThree described the agreements with Ericsson and Nokia as unprecedented in scale, guaranteeing long-term access to world-leading technology and ensuring the network can support the demands of AI, automation and future digital services.

