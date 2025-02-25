Vodafone trials UK’s first multi-use 5G SA network slicing
Saf Malik
February 25, 2025 11:04 AM
In a UK-first, Vodafone has successfully showed the simultaneous use of multiple 5G Standalone (SA) network slices at a live sporting event.

The trial took place during the Wales vs Ireland Guinness Men’s Six Nations match at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, showcasing the potential of network slicing to enhance fan experience and operational efficiency.

Vodafone dedicated two network slices for different use cases:

  • Former Welsh rugby star, Ellis Jenkins, hosted a seamless livestream watch-along using a reserved slice of Vodafone’s 5G SA network. This slice also provided dedicated connectivity to Vodafone’s Hospitality area, ensuring uninterrupted streaming, social media engagement, and browsing.

  • The second slice was reserved for the WRU’s in-house photography agency, Huw Evans Picture Agency, guaranteeing high-speed, congestion-free uploads. This enabled photographers to instantly upload high-resolution images, reducing delays and eliminating connectivity issues in a packed stadium environment.

This trial, conducted in partnership with Ericsson, demonstrated the ability of network slicing to isolate and prioritise network traffic. Network slicing allows Vodafone to allocate portions of its 5G SA network infrastructure for specific services, ensuring tailored performance without interference from general network congestion.

Vodafone’s Nick Gliddon, business director said: “Network slicing allows us to work with our customers and adapt the network to suit their needs. This is a huge advantage of 5G Standalone – customers can define their own experience with a network which is built for them.”

Photographer Chris Fairweather from Huw Evans Picture Agency described the experience as “revolutionary,” explaining that seamless image uploads in real time significantly improve workflow efficiency.

The future of 5G at major events

Vodafone’s trial comes at a time when mobile networks are increasingly challenged by high-capacity demands at stadiums.

With 73,623 fans at the Principality Stadium, network congestion is a common issue, impacting browsing, streaming, and media uploads. Network slicing mitigates these issues, offering guaranteed speed and reliability for different users.

Former Wales international Ellis Jenkins praised the experience: “I loved being able to livestream my reaction to the game to Wales fans across the world, made possible by a slice of Vodafone’s 5G network – a complete game changer for connectivity at live events.”

This UK-first demonstration underscores Vodafone’s leadership in 5G innovation and signals a future where network slicing can revolutionise connectivity at large-scale events.

