Vodafone and Three issue response to CMA over merger

In their official response, the companies said: “Vodafone and Three disagree with the CMA’s Provisional Findings.

“Our merger will be pro-growth, pro-customer, pro[1]investment and pro-competitive for the UK. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform UK digital infrastructure with £11 billion of network investment.”

In their response, Vodafone and Three committed to maintaining retail tariffs at £10 or below for two years following the merger, specifically targeting value-focused customers on the SMARTY brand.

They also plan to implement social tariffs across both SMARTY and VOXI brands to ensure continued protection for vulnerable customers.

The companies have addressed CMA concerns about pricing, insisting that the merger will not lead to increased costs for consumers.

They aim to support the wholesale market by providing access to additional network capacity for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), the fastest-growing segment in the telecommunications sector.

Both firms view this merger as a transformative opportunity, asserting it will facilitate advanced 5G connectivity across the UK, benefiting schools, hospitals, and businesses. They believe this investment will drive technological progress and economic growth.

The CMA is expected to issue its final decision on the merger by December 7. Vodafone and Three say they express confidence in their ability to resolve outstanding concerns and continue engaging positively with the regulatory body.

