Vocus wins final approval to acquire TPG Telecom’s fibre and fixed assets

The deal, cleared by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in March, positions Vocus as one of the country’s largest owners of underground fibre, enabling it to connect nearly 20,000 buildings nationwide. Completion of this transaction now appears imminent.

When finalised, Vocus will operate more than 50,000 km of fibre, comprising metropolitan, inter‑capital and international subsea cables, including TPG’s PPC‑1 system from Sydney to Guam, alongside over 14,700 km of offshore links. It also gains a large enterprise, government and wholesale (EGW) business segment.

TPG retains its consumer‑facing operations: its mobile network (Vodafone Australia), consumer broadband and SME fixed‑line services.

Under the agreement, Vocus will provide TPG with transmission and wholesale fibre access via a long‑term strategic partnership.

From TPG’s perspective, the sale brings net proceeds of approximately A$4.65–4.75 billion after separation costs, allowing it to simplify its business, reduce debt, and focus on mobile and consumer broadband.

Analysts have described this as a pivotal shift: Vocus gains scale to more effectively compete with incumbents like Telstra, Optus, Aussie Broadband and Superloop in the enterprise and government markets, while TPG looks to accelerate free‑cash‑flow growth over the next three to four years.

