Vocus seals deal for TPG Telecom’s fibre and wholesale assets in A$5.25bn acquisition

The deal, originally announced in October 2024, received the green light from both the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), and officially closed at the end of July 2025.

The acquisition adds significant scale to Vocus’ existing digital infrastructure platform, expanding its fibre network to over 50,000km across Australia, with almost 15,000km of international submarine cable capacity.

The combined network now connects nearly 20,000 commercial buildings, positioning Vocus as a serious challenger in Australia’s fibre and enterprise connectivity market.

“This is a transformative investment,” said Andrés Irlando, CEO of Vocus. “It gives us the scale and reach to deliver a broader suite of products and services to customers across government, enterprise, wholesale and global markets. We’re increasing competition and bringing new energy to a sector that’s critical to Australia’s digital future.”

The deal also includes a long-term wholesale agreement between Vocus and TPG, ensuring continued access to fibre services for TPG’s retail and mobile divisions.

TPG Telecom retains its mobile, consumer fixed-line and wireless assets, while effectively exiting direct ownership of fibre infrastructure.

The acquired network significantly complements Vocus’ existing metro and long-haul fibre footprint, and brings strategic assets such as access to TPG’s Sydney and Melbourne CBD fibre loops, as well as links to key data centres, exchanges, and enterprise hubs.

It also enhances Vocus’ international connectivity through integration with submarine cables like PPC-1, linking Australia to Guam.

The transaction is backed by Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super, Vocus’ shareholders. Commenting on the deal, Ani Satchcroft of Macquarie said the expanded platform creates opportunities to scale digital infrastructure across enterprise and government sectors, while Aware Super’s Mark Hector highlighted the long-term value for both investors and the wider economy.

Industry observers note that the consolidation could reshape competition in the Australian market, particularly in metro fibre and wholesale access.

Vocus is now better positioned to rival incumbents such as Telstra, Optus, Aussie Broadband, and Superloop in delivering high-performance connectivity to public and private sector clients.

Construction, integration and network optimisation efforts are already underway, with Vocus confirming that customers should begin to see expanded product offerings and improved service options within the next 6–12 months.

