VMO2-led project showcases Open RAN tech at Allianz Stadium

The government-backed initiative, delivered in collaboration with Mavenir, trialled a temporary Open RAN Cell on Wheels at the O2 Blueroom, located outside Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), during the England vs Italy fixture.

The deployment showcased how open network solutions can reduce congestion and ensure reliable mobile connectivity in high-density environments.

With tens of thousands of fans accessing the stadium, the Open RAN technology proved effective in managing mobile traffic before and after England’s victory. The trial demonstrated how open interface technology can complement existing infrastructure, improving mobile performance in crowded areas.

Professor David Owens, head of technical trials at Virgin Media O2 said: “Our successful deployment at the Allianz Stadium marks a significant step forward in transforming mobile connectivity.

“We are proving that flexible, intelligent networks can deliver impressive performance even under the heavy load conditions of major events.”

The insights gained from this project will help shape future radio access network deployments, contributing to the diversification of the UK’s telecoms ecosystem and driving innovation in network infrastructure.

BG Kumar, president, access networks, platforms, and digital enablement at Mavenir added: “Mavenir is excited to be part of the 5G MoDE application of Open RAN at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham – a confirmation of the potential that open networks bring to manage high-density mobile traffic.

“We are thankful to be part of Virgin Media O2’s relentless approach to innovation and grateful to the DSIT for their support for driving Open RAN innovation across the United Kingdom.”

