Virgin Media O2 unites wholesale teams to challenge fixed market incumbents

The new division will sit under the leadership of Julie Agnew, managing director of fixed wholesale and customer delivery, with Diego Tedesco appointed executive director of fixed wholesale.

The structure aims to create a simplified and focused sales engine capable of delivering at scale across both B2B2C and B2B2B markets.

At the heart of the strategy is the ambition to create a differentiated offering in a market traditionally dominated by a small number of players.

This will be supported by a new digital-first system architecture, optimised customer processes and access to both Virgin Media O2 and nexfibre’s fibre networks. Combined, these currently reach more than 7 million premises, with expansion continuing nationwide.

The operator said the reorganisation will accelerate delivery timelines, reduce complexity and provide partners with a streamlined interface to access wholesale fibre services. This includes ISPs, resellers and enterprise carriers, with the ultimate aim of improving services for end customers.

The new structure is already delivering results, Virgin Media O2 says, with giffgaff recently launching its fibre broadband services over Virgin Media O2’s wholesale platform, offering consumers symmetrical packages across a range of speed tiers.

Julie Agnew said: "With Virgin Media O2 and nexfibre’s combined fibre footprint already passing more than seven million premises and our network upgrade activity continuing at pace, we’re laying the foundation for the next wave of connectivity innovation across the UK.

“By bringing together our wholesale teams, underpinned with decades of expertise, nationwide field capabilities and a scaled footprint, our team is uniquely well-positioned and ready to support our wholesale partners and offer a viable alternative to the status quo."

Diego Tedesco added: "The wholesale market is evolving, and there’s a clear demand for fresh commercial models that put the focus on the end-customer experience.

“I’m excited to begin this next chapter and to work to deliver the service, support, and innovation our wholesale partners need to succeed. With a unified, focused team, the right capabilities, and commercial momentum, we’re ready to accelerate growth in both established and emerging markets."

