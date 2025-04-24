Viettel breaks ground on Vietnam’s first hyperscale data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

Set to become one of Southeast Asia’s largest data centres, the new facility is the first in Vietnam to reach hyperscale status.

Once fully operational, it will feature a capacity of up to 140MW across approximately 10,000 racks—making it the only data centre in the country to exceed 100MW and positioning it alongside major global infrastructure deployments.

Spanning nearly four hectares, the data centre will be developed to Uptime Tier III standards and will boast an average rack density of 10kW—more than double the national average.

Select high-performance computing racks will support up to 60kW, catering to the demands of AI and advanced cloud applications.

To meet these energy and efficiency demands, Viettel is integrating cutting-edge cooling systems and AI-powered management technologies into the facility’s core design.

The data centre is targeting a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of below 1.4, a benchmark for high energy efficiency.

The project coincides with preparations for the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s reunification in 2025 and represents a key milestone in Viettel’s broader national digital infrastructure strategy.

It aligns with key government directives, including Politburo Resolution No. 57 and the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 36 on ICT infrastructure planning.

Speaking at the event, Major General Tao Duc Thang, Viettel’s chairman and CEO, described the project as a strategic pillar in the company’s 15-site data centre network, which spans Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Binh Duong. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering the facility on time, to world-class standards.

Vice chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan, welcomed the investment, calling it a “transformative contribution” to the city’s digital government goals and innovation ecosystem.

Phase 1 is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026, with full completion before 2030. The data centre will play a crucial role in supporting emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, blockchain, and AI, while also contributing to job creation and digital workforce development.

