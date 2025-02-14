Motorola to boost resilient comms in Victoria with $500m deal

This extension, signed with the Department of Justice and Community Safety, will see MMR operations continue until 2035, ensuring secure communication for public safety agencies like Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria, Fire Rescue Victoria, and others.

Motorola Solutions' Melbourne-based operations centre and field engineering teams will provide 24/7 support, ensuring the MMR and over 32,000 radios remain at the highest standards of the P25 radio system.

“First responders face complex and unpredictable challenges that call for safe and resilient communications that are reliable in the harshest conditions, with the ability to connect and collaborate with other emergency services for multi-agency responses,” said Con Balaskas, managing director for Motorola Solutions Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re extremely proud that Motorola Solutions’ MMR network has supported Victoria’s emergency services for 20 years, providing essential communications while they’ve faced some of the most extreme events and disasters in the state’s history,” Balaskas added.

“Now, through new software and broadband innovations, MMR’s interoperable communication will extend to the farthest reaches of our state, from Mildura to Mallacoota, while enabling more agencies to connect to the network.”

As part of the agreement, Marine, Search & Rescue will join MMR in 2025. Additionally, Motorola’s SmartConnect cloud service will allow users to seamlessly switch between land mobile radio, broadband, Wifi, and satellite networks when outside radio coverage areas.

Ambulance Victoria’s regional units will also benefit from statewide coverage, enhanced by 1,600 new APX NEXT smart radios and 750 APX multi-band mobile radios.

Since its launch in 2005, MMR has been essential during major crises, including the 2023 floods and the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires. Last year, the network supported over 50.5 million push-to-talk voice calls, highlighting its critical role in Victoria's emergency response capabilities.

