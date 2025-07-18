Vertiv to acquire custom rack manufacturer Great Lakes for $200m

The deal is set to strengthen Vertiv’s position in high-density, AI-ready integrated infrastructure solutions across enterprise, edge, colocation, and hyperscale markets.

Founded in 1985 and based in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, Great Lakes specialises in highly customised data rack enclosures, seismic cabinets, and cable management systems.

It operates facilities in both the US and Europe, supporting retrofit and greenfield data centre deployments.

“Great Lakes is a leading rack manufacturer with an extensive portfolio of high-end rack solutions and innovation capabilities that are essential in an increasingly demanding high-density AI infrastructure environment,” said Gio Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv.

“With the acquisition of Great Lakes, Vertiv strengthens its position as a premier technology solutions provider in the critical white space market.”

The acquisition price equates to approximately 11.5x projected 2026 EBITDA, factoring in expected cost synergies and cross-selling opportunities.

Vertiv anticipates the deal will allow for faster deployment through pre-engineered solutions, improved scalability for AI and edge computing, and enhanced efficiency via factory-integrated power and cooling.

Subject to regulatory approvals, including under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, the transaction is expected to close in Q3 2025.

