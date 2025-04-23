Vertiv, Nvidia and iGenius unveil ‘Colosseum’ AI supercomputer

Set to be deployed in southern Italy in 2025, Colosseum will mark a transformative step forward in Europe’s AI capabilities, becoming the world’s first sovereign AI data centre purpose-built for regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and public administration.

“Harnessing the power of Nvidia’s cutting-edge accelerated computing and Vertiv's innovative infrastructure expertise, Colosseum stands as a testament to the transformative potential of sovereign AI,” said Uljan Sharka, CEO of iGenius.

“We’re demonstrating how modular systems and software-specific infrastructure enable a new era of mission-critical AI.”

The DGX SuperPOD system integrates Vertiv’s 360AI reference architecture – co-developed with NVIDIA – which supports up to 132kW per rack and leverages modular infrastructure for power and cooling.

Vertiv’s AI-ready prefabricated modular data centre offers scalable performance with integrated power, cooling, and monitoring systems, manufactured and deployed to accelerate deployment timelines by up to 50%.

“The unit of compute is no longer the chip – it’s the system, the AI Factory,” said Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv, EMEA.

“Through our collaboration with Nvidia and visionary AI player iGenius, we are proving the efficiency and system-level maturity of delivering the data centre as a unit of compute.”

Colosseum was co-designed using physically-based digital twins developed with Nvidia Omniverse technologies, enabling real-time collaboration and rapid iteration between Vertiv, Nvidia and iGenius.

This approach allows engineers to simulate and optimise thermal loads, electrical flows, and infrastructure layouts, compressing simulation time from months to hours.

“AI is reshaping the data centre landscape, demanding new levels of scale, efficiency and adaptability for global AI factories,” said Charlie Boyle, vice president of DGX platforms at Nvidia. “Colosseum sets a new standard for building supercomputers for the era of AI.”

