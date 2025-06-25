Verizon Business to deploy private 5G across Thames Freeport in multibillion-pound regeneration push

The multi-site rollout forms the digital foundation of a vast regeneration initiative aimed at revitalising the River Thames Estuary region and attracting global investment.

Under the agreement, Verizon Business will deliver private 5G connectivity across several critical locations, including DP World London Gateway, Port of Tilbury, and Ford Dagenham.

These facilities play a vital role in supporting sectors such as logistics, construction, automotive, and manufacturing.

“The Thames Freeport is developing one of the most technologically advanced commercial corridors in Europe,” said Jennifer Artley, SVP of 5G acceleration at Verizon Business.

“We’re not just driving operational improvements to help a partner stay ahead of the curve; we’re laying the groundwork for new revenue streams, community development, and further commercial and technological investment.”

The new private networks will power advanced digital capabilities including AI-driven data analytics, autonomous vehicle operations, real-time logistics orchestration, and predictive maintenance.

Nokia, as the exclusive technology partner, will supply its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform and MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) solutions to underpin these innovations.

Martin Whiteley, CEO of Thames Freeport said: “Our investment in private 5G is not an incremental network upgrade—it’s the backbone of a technological transformation... empowering community development by enabling high-value job creation and training.”

The Thames Freeport initiative has already generated 1,400 jobs, with a goal to reach 5,000 by 2030. The digital transformation led by Verizon and Nokia will also support broader community-focused goals, including smart public services and environmental monitoring.

David de Lancellotti, VP of enterprise campus edge sales at Nokia described the deployment as a “landmark example” of industrial-scale transformation: “This is one of the largest commercial private 5G rollouts in a European port... allowing Thames Freeport to overlay advanced use cases such as AI-driven data analytics, process automation, and real-time logistics orchestration.”

The Port of Tilbury, for instance, handles 16 million tonnes of cargo annually and operates 31 terminals serving multiple industries. At DP World London Gateway, with capacity for over three million containers a year, the 5G rollout will enable new efficiencies across its logistics centre and rail terminal.

Meanwhile, Ford Dagenham, the largest manufacturing site in London, will benefit from seamless connectivity that supports its integration into the wider Freeport ecosystem and proximity to key suppliers and customers.

The 5G infrastructure will also facilitate environmental innovation. Smart sensors connected via edge computing will monitor air and water quality, noise levels, and emissions in real-time, helping Freeport tenants to optimise operations and comply with sustainability mandates.

Verizon’s Private 5G technology will also enable greater autonomy and operational control for Freeport stakeholders. Managing the infrastructure will be the responsibility of Thames Freeport and its shareholders, ensuring flexibility and data sovereignty across the diverse use cases on-site.

With this deployment, the Thames Freeport signals a bold vision of industrial digitisation and economic renewal, backed by advanced connectivity and strategic private sector collaboration.

The initiative supports the UK government’s free trade zone strategy, aiming to stimulate trade, attract investment, and create future-ready jobs in key regions.

