Verizon advances Open RAN with multi-vendor RIC deployment

Working with Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm Technologies, the deployment demonstrates how AI is being leveraged to enhance operational efficiency and improve network performance.

For this first multi-vendor deployment, Verizon integrated Samsung’s AI-powered Energy Saving Manager (AI-ESM) with Qualcomm’s Dragonwing RAN Automation Suite’s RIC to enhance energy efficiency in its network.

“Verizon has been driving innovation in and adoption of Open RAN throughout the industry because we believe an open and standardised network drives more competition, more innovation, and increased supplier diversity,” said Adam Koeppe, SVP of network technology, strategy, and planning at Verizon.

“Expanding on our industry-leading success with deploying Open RAN compliant radios and distributed units throughout our network, the introduction of the RAN Intelligent Controller will allow for greater flexibility and control over network operations.”

Enhancing network performance with AI-powered solutions

The RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) is a software-based component within the Radio Access Network (RAN) that uses AI and automation to optimise network performance in real time.

It enables the integration of third-party applications (rApps), which manage key functions such as coverage, capacity, and energy efficiency. Unlike traditional proprietary solutions, the RIC allows operators like Verizon to deploy vendor-neutral applications, increasing flexibility and scalability.

By integrating Samsung’s AI-ESM, Verizon achieved up to 35% energy savings per sector during low traffic periods, with an average energy reduction of 15% across field tests.

The system identifies traffic patterns, adjusts power usage dynamically, and switches off inactive network components, significantly improving sustainability without compromising performance.

“We believe that virtualisation is the key to realising the true benefits of AI,” said Magnus Ojert, SVP and head of US networks business, Samsung Electronics America.

“Leveraging the large-scale vRAN network that Verizon and Samsung have built together, we will continue to advance AI-powered solutions to create a positive impact on the environment around the world.”

Meanwhile, Qualcomm’s Dragonwing RAN Automation Suite enables a vendor-neutral rApp marketplace, offering AI-driven RAN management solutions.

Powering stadium innovation