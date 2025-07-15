Vantage Data Centers launches $3bn Nevada campus
Saf Malik
July 15, 2025 03:06 PM
Vantage Data Centers has expanded into the Nevada market with a $3 billion investment in a new 224MW hyperscale campus, NV1, located in Storey County just outside Reno.

The move marks the company’s entry into its eighth North American market and highlights a strategic pivot towards Tier II regions, joining other tech giants including Google, Apple and Microsoft in the rapidly growing area.

The campus will span nearly 137 acres and comprise four multi-storey data centres, offering more than one million square feet of space. The first two buildings are already fully leased, with the initial facility set to open in Q2 2026.

“As the global race for AI dominance continues, Vantage is leading the delivery of digital infrastructure to support the innovation and applications of the world’s largest technology enterprises,” said Dana Adams, president, North America at Vantage Data Centers.

“Nevada provided us a strategic opportunity to accelerate time-to-market for these customers while supporting the local economy through the creation of long-term jobs and tax revenue.”

The site is designed to support the latest demands in AI computing, offering densities from 360W to over 720W per square foot. It will accommodate both air-cooled and liquid-cooled GPU systems, featuring N+1 electrical and N+2 mechanical redundancy for increased reliability.

Vantage has also prioritised sustainability, aligning the build with its “sustainable by design” strategy. NV1 will utilise a closed-loop chiller system to achieve a low water usage effectiveness (WUE), significantly reducing water consumption. The campus is expected to achieve LEED certification upon completion.

“We’re proud to welcome Vantage Data Centers to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center and Storey County,” said Austin Osborne, Storey County manager. “This project further solidifies Storey County’s role as a key hub for forward-thinking industries.”

The project will create over 1,200 jobs during construction and ongoing operations. Vantage has partnered with the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) to support local workforce development and community engagement.

