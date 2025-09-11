Vantage boosts APAC growth with $1.6bn and Johor campus deal

The investment was led by affiliates of GIC, a global institutional investor, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Both groups are existing investors in Vantage and are doubling down as demand for hyperscale and AI-driven infrastructure surges across the region.

“This significant investment marks a pivotal milestone in our APAC growth journey,” said Jeremy Deutsch, president of Vantage Data Centers, APAC.

“With the support of GIC and ADIA, we are positioned as one of the largest providers of sustainable AI and cloud digital infrastructure in the region. Adding the Johor campus to our portfolio will bring our APAC footprint to 1GW of capacity. This acquisition enables Vantage APAC to continue to deliver scale and speed for our customers.”

The Johor site, acquired from Yondr Group, is among the largest hyperscale campuses in Southeast Asia and was part of the portfolio recently bought by investment vehicles managed by DigitalBridge, Vantage’s largest backer.

Boon Chin Hau, chief investment officer, infrastructure at GIC said: “We are pleased to partner with Vantage, alongside DigitalBridge and ADIA, to support the development of data centre infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region.

As a leading global data centre developer and operator, Vantage is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for data centre capacity in the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to contributing to its ongoing expansion and success.”

Khadem AlRemeithi, executive director of ADIA’s infrastructure department, added: “This new commitment supports the growth of Vantage’s APAC platform at a time when advances in AI and cloud computing are driving regional demand for data centre capacity.”

Set on 73 acres within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, the campus, to be branded JHB1, will deliver over 300MW of IT capacity across three data centres. The site offers dark fibre connectivity, competitive land and power costs, and incorporates liquid cooling and green financing mechanisms.

The deal is expected to close in Q4 2025, bringing Vantage’s APAC capacity to 1GW across Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

