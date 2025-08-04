Uniti completes Windstream merger, plans debt consolidation

Announced on August 1, 2025, the transaction sees both Legacy Uniti (now Uniti Group LLC) and Windstream become indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of the newly combined Uniti.

The company’s common stock will continue trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “UNIT” from 4 August 2025.

As part of the all-stock deal, Legacy Uniti shareholders received 0.6029 shares of Uniti common stock per Legacy Uniti share, resulting in Legacy Uniti stockholders holding approximately 62% of the combined company.

Convertible noteholders also saw a change in terms, with each $1,000 principal amount of 7.50% senior notes due 2027 now convertible into 82.7023 shares of Uniti common stock, replacing the previous conversion rate tied to Legacy Uniti stock.

Uniti said it intends to move quickly to integrate both companies’ existing debt structures into a single organisational silo, a move it expects to complete around 4 August 2025. The unified structure is intended to simplify capital management and streamline operations.

“This merger represents a significant milestone for Uniti,” the company said in a statement. “With the integration of Windstream and a combined fibre footprint, we are positioned to offer enhanced network capabilities and more efficient services across the U.S.”

The newly combined Uniti positions itself as a major insurgent fibre provider, operating through a range of business units including Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. It supports connectivity for more than a million businesses and consumers across the United States.

The deal is also expected to unlock operational efficiencies and scale for Uniti in an increasingly competitive U.S. fibre market, as carriers and infrastructure providers continue to consolidate.

The company cautioned that the transaction carries certain risks, including integration challenges and exposure to regulatory and market conditions, but reaffirmed its long-term commitment to delivering mission-critical connectivity nationwide.

