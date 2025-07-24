UK’s 5G network ‘fundamentally broken,’ says industry experts as London trails Europe

Speaking in response to a new Government initiative aimed at accelerating mobile infrastructure rollout, Aitken said: “Let’s be honest: most of the UK can barely get a decent 5G signal, even in cities.

Just 29% of urban areas are covered by 5G, with London lagging behind most major European cities. This isn’t just a regional divide, it’s a national failure.”

Recent industry data supports his concerns. The UK currently ranks 22nd out of 25 European countries for 5G speeds, with London at the bottom of the table for performance among major European capitals.

Despite being one of the world’s leading economies, the UK continues to suffer from slow speeds, patchy coverage, and inconsistent service reliability.

Aitken, who co-founded Honest Mobile, the UK’s first B-Corp certified and carbon-negative mobile network, was also a contributor to the Vodafone–Three merger investigation. He argues that the existing model of network ownership is to blame.

“The Big Four networks own the masts, set the rules, and only build where there’s money to be made,” he said. “That’s why coverage is patchy, investment is uneven, and no one’s accountable.”

Instead, Aitken is calling for a more radical solution: the creation of a publicly owned and shared national network of mobile infrastructure.

“We don’t treat roads, rail, or energy purely as private enterprises. Mobile coverage should be no different. A shared, publicly owned network of masts would prioritise access and reliability over profit,” he said.

“If we want to be a tech superpower one day, we need a mobile network that actually works for everyone, everywhere.”

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology recently confirmed plans to consult on regulatory changes to simplify planning permission for mobile infrastructure, amid growing public frustration over poor 5G access.

Ministers argue that easing the rules could help accelerate coverage, particularly in rural and underserved urban areas.

However, critics like Aitken say reforms must go further to address the systemic failures in the UK’s mobile model.

