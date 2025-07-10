Ukraine to launch Starlink mobile services in 2026, Kyivstar says

The new service will allow standard mobile phones to connect directly to Starlink’s satellite network, bypassing traditional cell towers, and will be rolled out in two phases.

Over-the-top (OTT) messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal are expected to go live by the end of 2025, with full mobile satellite broadband data and voice services to follow in early 2026.

The announcement was confirmed by Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar, who told Reuters: “The first phase is over-the-top (OTT) messaging … it will be in place at the end of this year. And probably at the beginning of 2026, … we will be able to propose mobile satellite broadband data … and voice.”

This makes Ukraine the first country in Europe to adopt Starlink’s direct-to-smartphone technology, a development that could significantly strengthen national resilience, particularly during emergencies or warfare.

Since the Russian invasion, Ukraine has relied heavily on Starlink terminals to maintain connectivity in critical sectors, including defence, healthcare, education, and emergency response. Over 42,000 Starlink terminals have already been deployed across the country.

Kyivstar’s partnership with Starlink supports its “4G Everywhere” strategy, aimed at maintaining communications even when physical infrastructure is damaged or disrupted. The move also reduces Ukraine’s reliance on terrestrial networks vulnerable to outages and cyberattacks.

The direct-to-cell technology will enable users in remote or war-affected regions to send messages and eventually make calls even without access to cell towers or broadband.

