UK set to shake up AWS & Microsoft? How new cloud rules could hit IT strategy

The investigation, launched following Ofcom’s referral in 2023, has already sent strong signals about potential remedies, and enterprises should be preparing now for regulatory changes that could reshape cloud strategy.

It should be noted that AWS and Microsoft have previously said that their services deliver strong value through economies of scale and that changes to fees or licensing could impact investment and security. Both companies have been engaging with the CMA throughout the investigation.

Where are we now?

The UK cloud infrastructure market is heavily concentrated: AWS and Microsoft Azure together control an estimated 70–80% share, with Google Cloud holding about 5–10%. In its provisional findings in January 2025, the CMA identified a series of competition barriers that may harm customers:

Egress fees – charges for transferring data out of a provider’s cloud – that raise switching costs.

Restrictive software licensing terms , particularly from Microsoft, that can make using competitor clouds more expensive.

Limited interoperability between hyperscaler platforms, reducing multi‑cloud flexibility.

While the CMA has not pre‑judged the outcome, its language suggests it is prepared to act robustly.

Regulatory scenarios to expect

1. Egress fees under pressure

The most likely scenario is a ban or cap on egress fees. Hyperscalers could be required to make data export either free or cost‑reflective, greatly reducing the “cloud lock‑in” that enterprises often cite as a barrier.

Enterprise impact:

More freedom to move workloads between clouds and on‑premises environments.

Increased bargaining power when negotiating renewal terms.

Possible growth in cloud‑to‑cloud traffic, which could drive higher interconnect and bandwidth needs.

2. Fairer licensing obligations

Microsoft’s licensing practices were a key focus of the provisional report. Remedies could include mandatory “bring‑your‑own‑licence” parity across clouds and prohibitions on tying software support terms to use of Azure.

Enterprise impact:

Lower total cost of ownership when running Microsoft workloads in AWS, Google Cloud or alternative providers.

Easier adoption of multi‑cloud disaster recovery or workload optimisation strategies.

3. Interoperability and Portability Mandates

The CMA may require hyperscalers to support open APIs and standardised data formats, making it easier to migrate workloads.

Enterprise impact:

Simplified switching and reduced engineering overheads when adopting new platforms.

Potentially wider choice of smaller cloud and sovereign cloud providers.

4. Strategic market status designation

Under the UK’s Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, the CMA can designate companies with “Strategic Market Status” (SMS). AWS and Microsoft would be prime candidates, facing ongoing conduct requirements.

Enterprise impact:

Faster complaint resolution and more predictable pricing.

Potentially stricter reporting and transparency obligations on hyperscalers, which could aid procurement teams.

Why it matters beyond the UK

Although the CMA’s jurisdiction is domestic, its decisions often set global precedents. Other regulators, including the European Commission and Australia’s ACCC, are scrutinising similar competition issues in the cloud market. Enterprises with operations in multiple regions may benefit from a ripple effect of more open cloud ecosystems.

The bottom line

The CMA’s final report will is expected to be a landmark moment for the UK cloud sector. Remedies are expected to make switching providers and adopting multi‑cloud strategies easier and cheaper. Enterprises should treat this as a catalyst to revisit architectures, connectivity and vendor relationships.

For telecoms carriers, data centre operators and interconnection providers, reduced lock‑in is likely to boost demand for cloud on‑ramps and cross‑cloud bandwidth, a significant opportunity in a market where hyperscaler private backbones increasingly compete with carrier networks.

Capacity will provide full coverage and reaction to the CMA’s final report on August 4.

