UK gov taps Eutelsat-OneWeb for global secure satellite connectivity
Saf Malik
July 22, 2025 10:02 AM
Eutelsat Group has signed a strategic partnership with the UK government to deliver OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity to British diplomatic missions, defence, law enforcement and critical government operations around the world.

The deal will see OneWeb’s LEO network provide high-speed, low-latency services to UK embassies, consulates, and disaster response teams, delivered through trusted partner NSSLGlobal, which is responsible for satellite communications support for FCDO Services.

“We are proud to support the UK government and its global missions by delivering secure, resilient connectivity worldwide, even in the most remote or challenging environments,” said Cyril Dujardin, president of Eutelsat’s connectivity business unit.

“This agreement reflects the critical role LEO services play in enhancing operational effectiveness and enabling secure, low-latency communications for government operations.”

Mike Astell, CEO of FCDO Services added: “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in FCDO Services’ long history of providing secure satellite communications. By joining forces with NSSLGlobal and Eutelsat OneWeb, we’re enhancing our ability to deliver rapid, secure connectivity anywhere in the world.”

The partnership follows the UK’s recent investment of €163.3 million in Eutelsat as part of a €1.5 billion capital increase, maintaining a 10.89% stake and golden share rights in the Eutelsat-OneWeb constellation.

Peter Kyle, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, said: “As our adversaries increasingly use space technologies to harm us, resilient satellite connectivity has become essential to our national security. Satellites underpin industrial activity worth £364 billion to the UK economy.”

