UK AI boom at risk as Digital Realty warns of power and planning gridlock

Séamus Dunne, managing director for UK & Ireland at Digital Realty, told The Times that grid capacity in London, the southeast and northwest is already stretched, making it harder to secure “the best economic returns” on new AI-ready data centres.

“The risk is clear: if we can’t connect AI data centres to power quickly enough, those investments will go elsewhere,” Dunne said.

Britain’s electricity network, originally designed for coal-fired power, is struggling to keep pace with the demands of AI workloads, electric vehicles and modern heating systems. Energy requirements for data centres are forecast to quadruple by 2030, yet operators face years-long waits for grid connections in some regions.

This warning comes as the UK government seeks to attract AI investment through initiatives like AI Growth Zones.

But without faster approvals and infrastructure reinforcement, hyperscalers and sovereign AI projects could shift to markets with fewer bottlenecks. In the US, states are already fast-tracking data centre permits and aligning energy planning with digital infrastructure needs.

Across parts of Europe, governments are pairing renewable energy build-outs with new fibre and colocation capacity.

Markets such as Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics are positioning themselves as AI infrastructure hubs, leveraging surplus green power and streamlined development processes. Without similar action, the UK risks seeing high-value AI deployments relocate to more agile competitors.

AI data centres rely on high-density GPU environments that place intense, constant pressure on the grid. Without sufficient capacity, colocation operators may have to turn away demand just as AI adoption drives unprecedented data growth.

Dunne’s remarks add weight to calls for data centres to be recognised as strategic national assets, an approach that could secure priority grid access and faster planning approvals, reducing the risk of investment leakage.

“The window to secure the UK’s position in the global AI race is closing,” Dunne said. “If we get the infrastructure right, we can lead. If we don’t, others will.”

