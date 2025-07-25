Ericsson drives UK forward: 5G at six marks standalone take‑off

With 92% population coverage already achieved, attention is turning to the next big leap: full-scale deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) and a more strategic use of mid-band spectrum.

Blessing Makumbe, head of cloud software and services, Ericsson North Europe says that while the journey has not been without challenges, the UK is well positioned to seize the next phase of mobile evolution, if momentum is maintained.

“We’ve reached 92% population coverage, a big achievement!” says Makumbe. “Now, we need to focus on transitioning to 5G SA – what we like to think of as the ‘gold’ standard of 5G.”

Unlike earlier deployments that built 5G radio access networks (RAN) atop existing 4G cores, 5G SA combines a 5G RAN with a new 5G core, offering vastly improved performance, lower latency, and support for advanced use cases like network slicing.

Closing the performance gap

While Europe lags behind other global regions on mid-band spectrum usage, just 50% coverage, compared to 90% in North America and 95% in India, the UK is punching above its weight on 5G SA rollout.

“It may come as a surprise to some that the UK is actually outperforming regional averages when it comes to 5G Standalone,” says Makumbe.

“By the end of August 2025, EE’s SA network will cover over half the population, while Virgin Media O2 is investing £700 million this year alone to upgrade its mobile infrastructure.”

The UK’s 5G SA momentum received a major boost in June with regulatory approval for the £15 billion Vodafone–Three merger.

The deal includes a joint pledge to build “one of Europe’s most advanced 5G standalone networks,” targeting 99.95% population coverage by 2034.

These investments are not just about consumer data speeds. As Makumbe explains, SA opens the door to entirely new network capabilities and commercial opportunities.

“Take last year’s Glastonbury Festival,” he says. “Working with Vodafone, we delivered a dedicated network slice that supported over 200,000 attendees who generated more than 225 terabytes of data. That slice also powered over 100 point-of-sale terminals, enabling two transactions every minute and cutting lost sales from 4% to zero.”

More recently, at the Emirates Great Britain SailGP in Portsmouth, Ericsson and BT demonstrated multiple concurrent network slices across the entire event, from racing yachts to broadcast production and merchandising.

Cloud-native core: Built for demand

5G Standalone also requires operators to modernise their network cores and many are embracing cloud-native architectures to do it. For operators like Three UK, that decision is already paying dividends.

“Three UK surpassed a data throughput of two terabits per second at the end of last year,” Makumbe notes. “That’s one trillion bits of data every second, driven largely by live sports streaming and gaming updates. And it happened just two years after reaching one terabit, a benchmark that took nearly 20 years to achieve.”

By building their cores in the cloud, operators can position critical functions closer to the user, reducing latency and supporting data-heavy applications with ease. “Cloud networks offer enhanced stability, reduced downtime and better insights for managing demand,” he explains. “They also enable upgrades without offloading traffic from a data centre.”

From a business perspective, cloud-native infrastructure is also reshaping the economics of mobile networks. Ericsson projects global communication service providers (CSPs) will spend $32 billion on network cloud infrastructure by 2027.

“Operators I speak to consistently highlight the need to support innovations like edge computing, IoT solutions and enterprise cloud services,” Makumbe adds. “These are key revenue opportunities that go well beyond traditional connectivity.”

Zero-touch networks and the road to 6G

Looking further ahead, Makumbe sees the future in “zero-touch” networks—self-managing, self-optimising systems that can operate with little or no human intervention.

“This innovation enables operators to cut costs through efficient network planning and drive revenue by reducing service-to-market times,” she says. It’s a key pillar in Ericsson’s vision for the UK’s mobile future, alongside 5G SA and eventually 6G.

Ericsson is already playing a central role in 6G research, partnering with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, academia and industry stakeholders. “We’re evolving networks to focus on 6G deployment optimization, resilience, and network security,” says Makumbe. “We recently recommitted to our UK research programme, first launched in 2022.”

Lessons from the first six years

Reflecting on the UK’s 5G journey so far, Makumbe is realistic but optimistic. “In the UK, it can be doom and gloom with media headlines highlighting slow 5G rollout and speeds. But the truth is that we’re making brilliant progress, especially with standalone.”

To keep moving forward, she says, one word matters most: collaboration.

“Operators must make full use of mid-band spectrum and continue prioritising SA deployment. But they can’t do it alone. Government also has a big role, embedding connectivity in infrastructure from the start, not as an afterthought.”

Makumbe highlights the UK’s Emergency Services Network project as a blueprint for this approach. “It’s supporting over 300,000 emergency responders with better technology and faster data access, while enhancing national coverage.”

Ultimately, she sees this as the beginning of a new chapter, one in which 5G isn’t just about speed, but about meaningful impact.

“The ways in which we previously dreamed 5G networks could be used to improve society and life are coming to life and this is really exciting,” he says. “But we need to continue momentum. The need for connectivity isn’t going away, it’s only going to grow as we embrace the potential of more technologies like AI.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson’s June 2025 Mobility Report highlights 5G monetisation surge through FWA

Ericsson and Google Cloud launch AI-powered 5G core-as-a-service