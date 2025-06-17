UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX becomes ‘first in Middle East’ to offer 400 GE access

The announcement was made today by DE-CIX in partnership with datamena, du’s carrier-neutral data centre and connectivity platform.

This significant upgrade strengthens UAE-IX’s position as the largest IX in the region, not just in terms of connected networks, but also in peak traffic and capacity.

Over the past year, the exchange has seen connected customer capacity surge by 30%, adding two terabits to reach a total of more than 6 terabits.

Established in 2012 and operated by DE-CIX on behalf of datamena, the UAE-IX now connects nearly 110 networks, including internet service providers, global enterprises, cloud providers, carriers, and content platforms.

In addition to peering services, the exchange offers a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade interconnection services such as Cloud Exchange, cloud routing, and application-layer connectivity including Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS).

“The UAE-IX today stands as a global Internet hub, bringing together the network operators, content, applications, and cloud services to serve the entire GCC region with resilient and low latency connectivity,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

“This upgrade further reinforces the importance of the UAE-IX, now ready to serve the rising demand for everything digital.”

Karim Benkirane, chief commercial officer at du added: “We are proud to partner with DE-CIX in leading digital growth in the Middle East with the upgrade of the UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX to 400 GE access. This milestone aligns with our commitment to maintaining the UAE-IX as a pioneer in interconnection and marks a transformative leap for regional digital ecosystems.”

DE-CIX now operates Internet Exchanges in Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Turkiye, and the UAE, offering its DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model to support regional digital transformation.

