Twilio teams with OpenAI to launch real-time API integration for conversational AI

This collaboration will allow over 300,000 Twilio customers and millions of developers to build advanced AI-powered virtual agents using OpenAI’s GPT-4o model with streaming speech-to-speech (S2S) capabilities.

These innovations aim to enhance customer service and sales experiences by providing more human-like AI voice interactions, Twilio said in a release.

Inbal Shani, Twilio’s chief product officer, highlighted the potential for businesses to create natural AI voice interactions at scale, cutting operational costs and improving customer satisfaction.

“Integrating OpenAI’s Realtime API with Twilio’s platform enables businesses to offer more natural, real-time AI voice interactions at scale,” Shani said.

“Businesses can use this to create voice experiences that feel more human and can reduce operational costs and drive higher customer satisfaction.”

The S2S technology will be integrated seamlessly into Twilio's ecosystem, allowing businesses to implement AI-driven virtual agents in workflows without requiring complex multi-vendor setups.

Olivier Godement, head of product, API at OpenAI said: “The Realtime API’s speech-to-speech capabilities are designed to address strong customer demand for conversational AI solutions.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Twilio to deliver a world-class developer experience for building and deploying conversational AI agents.”

Twilio says speech-to-speech technology is expected to revolutionise customer service and social impact initiatives, including real-time voice translation for nonprofits and public sector entities.

It also brings challenges such as combating emerging threats like deepfakes and voice-based prompt injections, which Twilio is committed to addressing through ongoing platform advancements.

The company adds that it continues to prioritise data protection and aims to introduce further integrations, including Twilio Alpha’s AI Assistants.

This integration allows for enhanced customer experience and operational efficiency while offering robust analytical tools for performance insights.

