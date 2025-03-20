Turning data centre waste heat into a valuable resource
Data centre operators are reframing "waste heat" as a valuable resource, with innovative projects already underway to warm cities and grow food. Companies like Beyond.pl are partnering with heating networks to potentially supply up to 15% of a European city's winter heating needs.
But can regulatory hurdles and infrastructure costs be overcome to make these sustainable solutions commercially viable?
It’s no secret that data centres waste heat is a growing issue, with increasingly intensive workloads requiring vast amounts of air to keep them cool and clear of debris. While in the past, this heat would be traditionally discarded, it’s increasingly being recognised as a valuable resource for powering nearby communities and businesses.
With operators looking to proliferate their circular economies, waste heat is becoming increasingly important for sustainability and energy efficiency — and also potential revenue opportunities.
Register to read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media
Subscribe today for free
RELATED STORIES
Lessons learned from sustainable infrastructure in the Nordics
The gaming boom: A transformational shift in the Middle East