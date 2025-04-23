Trisolino to take helm at euNetworks following CMC Networks departure

The announcement marks a significant leadership transition, with Interim CEO Kevin Dean moving into the role of chairman.

Trisolino brings nearly 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry to euNetworks.

Trisolino will step down from her role as CEO of CMC Networks on May 9, 2025, after leading the company through a ‘transformative’ seven-year period, culminating in its recent acquisition by center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group.

Her career also includes a 21-year tenure at AT&T, and she will continue to support CMC Networks in an advisory capacity.

“Marisa is an exceptional leader and brings with her a wealth of experience that will add great value to euNetworks as we move forward with our growth plans,” said Kevin Dean, Chairman of euNetworks.

“Her achievements as a seasoned CEO, her perspective in the sector across so many regions and her unwavering customer and service focus bring a critical skillset to the team.”

Commenting on her new role, Trisolino said: “I’m honoured to join euNetworks as CEO at such a pivotal moment for the industry. This is a company with a remarkable ability to deliver quickly and to the highest standards.

“As AI accelerates societal and economic change, the need for scalable, high-performance bandwidth infrastructure has never been greater. I’m excited to lead this exceptional team and look forward to working with our customers, people, and partners as we shape euNetworks’ next chapter.”

Industry investors also welcomed the appointment. “Marisa is a great addition,” said John Parker, Principal at Stonepeak.

Laurens-Jan Sipma of APG Asset Management added, “We’re delighted to welcome Marisa… and congratulate Kevin as he takes up the position of Chairman.”

Kenneth Koon of IMCO noted the company is “in a strong position to capitalise on digital transformation and AI opportunities.”

