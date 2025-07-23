Transparency tensions emerge over UK–OpenAI partnership

Announced earlier this week, the UK–OpenAI agreement, described as a “non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)”, sets out broad ambitions to collaborate on AI infrastructure, policy development, and public-sector deployment.

While the deal has been hailed by government officials as a significant step towards ensuring the UK remains competitive in global AI innovation, the lack of transparency around its specific terms has sparked alarm in Westminster.

Labour MP Chi Onwurah, the Shadow Science Minister, has led calls for the government to provide greater detail on what data OpenAI may be permitted to access and how public interest will be protected.

“This government has a track record of signing major IT contracts without appropriate safeguards or public oversight,” Onwurah said in a statement. “We need clarity on what this deal means for the use of citizens’ data and what safeguards are in place to ensure democratic accountability.”

While the government insists the MoU is intended to “facilitate dialogue and explore opportunities for collaboration”, critics argue that such agreements, particularly with powerful tech firms, must be subject to greater scrutiny, especially when public data is involved.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has stated that the agreement does not allow OpenAI automatic access to government-held data and that any such access would require separate approvals in accordance with data protection regulations. However, the absence of a published version of the MoU has only fuelled further questions.

The controversy comes amid broader debates about the governance of AI and the role of private firms in shaping national infrastructure and policy. In recent months, UK policymakers have sought to position the country as a global leader in AI, hosting the AI Safety Summit last year and launching initiatives like the Frontier AI Taskforce and the AI Safety Institute.

According to government sources, the OpenAI MoU is part of this wider push and is designed to accelerate collaboration in areas such as compute infrastructure, AI governance, and deployment across public services.

However, MPs from across the political spectrum are urging ministers to publish the MoU text and subject any further agreements to parliamentary oversight.

