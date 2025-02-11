Transforming game day: Extreme Networks drives next-gen connectivity at the Super Bowl

As the Super Bowl continues to evolve into a technological spectacle, Extreme Networks is at the forefront, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of attendees and enabling the NFL to deliver an exceptional fan experience.

“Extreme Networks has continuously worked to enhance the fan experience by delivering high-density Wifi, real-time analytics, and a reliable connectivity backbone that supports everything from biometrics to PoS systems,” says John Burke, VP, Americas systems engineering at Extreme Networks.

Subscribe today for free

This robust network infrastructure is crucial in creating a hyper-connected environment that allows fans to interact with the game in new and exciting ways.

In previous Super Bowls, Extreme Networks has focused on providing high-performance Wifi that can handle massive data spikes during key moments. Last year, for instance, network traffic surged when Taylor Swift appeared on the jumbotron.

These spikes demonstrate the increasing demand for real-time digital engagement, as fans share photos, videos, and updates instantly. The technology also supports other critical functions, including mobile ticketing, cashless payments, and even biometrics, ensuring a smooth, tech-enabled experience for all attendees.

This year, Extreme Networks’ onsite team arrived in New Orleans a week before the game to conduct rigorous performance tests, ensuring the network is ready to handle the expected surge in demand.

Enhancements include increased capacity to support amenities such as AR-powered replays, digital wayfinding, and mobile ordering. By leveraging real-time analytics, the NFL will also gain deeper insights into fan preferences and engagement trends, enabling them to tailor future experiences.

Looking beyond the Super Bowl, the future of stadium connectivity is poised to become even more personalised and immersive.

Burke believes the convergence of digital and physical engagement will redefine live sports experiences. “Fans increasingly expect a blended stadium experience where digital and physical engagement merge seamlessly,” he notes.

Technologies such as AR overlays showing real-time player stats, AI-driven instant replays, and gamification features are just the beginning of this transformation.

Connectivity won’t be confined to the stadium. Extreme Networks anticipates a broader reach, with connectivity extending to surrounding entertainment districts.

For example, the OCVIBE district in California already demonstrates how connected environments can enhance fan experiences beyond the venue itself. This trend is expected to continue, creating integrated, always-connected ecosystems around major events.

Wifi remains central to these advancements, acting as the backbone of stadium connectivity. “Its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and reliability make Wi-Fi the preferred choice for teams and leagues worldwide,” Burke explains.

As fan expectations evolve, Wifi will play an even larger role, enabling operators to collect real-time data on fan movement, app engagement, and peak connectivity moments. This data not only helps shape future fan experiences but also unlocks new revenue opportunities for teams and leagues.

For Extreme Networks, the mission is clear: to deliver innovative solutions that elevate the game-day experience. “The Super Bowl is one of the world’s most technologically advanced sporting events,” says Burke.

“Each year, we push the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring that whether fans are watching from their seats or engaging digitally, they have an unmatched experience.”

RELATED STORIES

Meet the man who made sure you had signal at the Superbowl

Becoming infinite with Extreme

Pioneering digital transformation in golf and beyond