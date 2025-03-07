The gaming boom: A transformational shift in the Middle East
The global gaming industry has witnessed unprecedented growth over recent years, with the Middle East emerging as a significant player in this dynamic sector. As of today, the gaming market in the region is valued at $500 million and is forecasted to double to $1 billion by 2029.
This rapid expansion is being fuelled by substantial investments from both governments and private entities. Notably, the UAE has allocated $1 billion toward eSports development, while Saudi Arabia has injected around $38 billion into its gaming industry.
At Capacity Middle East 2025, Saf Malik, senior reporter at Capacity Media, chaired a keynote discussion on the gaming boom, featuring insights from Olga Gordeeva, chief revenue officer at Playhop.
This discussion examined the key takeaways from the panel, including growth drivers, gamer behaviour, network performance, and the evolving relationships between game developers, mobile operators, and smartphone manufacturers.
