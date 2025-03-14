The future of A2P messaging: Challenges and solutions
As the global Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging market faces significant challenges, industry experts convened at Capacity Middle East to discuss the future of A2P SMS.
A decline in international business SMS traffic, exacerbated by major tech companies withdrawing from SMS one-time passcodes (OTPs), threatens the sustainability of the international SMS ecosystem.
With international A2P traffic projected to peak in 2025 and then decline, industry leaders debated the impact of pricing models, fraud, and potential solutions to restore trust in SMS.
