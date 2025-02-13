The continuing investment boom: Building at hyperscale in APAC
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

The continuing investment boom: Building at hyperscale in APAC

Capacity Team
February 13, 2025 09:40 AM
APAC.jpg

The panel discussion at Datacloud Asia in Singapore, titled "The continuing investment boom: Building at hyperscale in APAC", brought together prominent voices from the hyperscale data centre industry.

The discussion centred on the booming investment in Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets, driven by increasing demand for cloud and AI solutions, regional challenges, and strategies for sustainable growth.

Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

RELATED STORIES

Why NGSO & LEO satellite players are telcos' best friends

Building disaster-resilient networks in the Asia-Pacific

Challenges and opportunities in diversified subsea cable routes

Topics

NewsInvestment & FinanceITW AsiaData Centres
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe