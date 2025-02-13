The continuing investment boom: Building at hyperscale in APAC
The panel discussion at Datacloud Asia in Singapore, titled "The continuing investment boom: Building at hyperscale in APAC", brought together prominent voices from the hyperscale data centre industry.
The discussion centred on the booming investment in Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets, driven by increasing demand for cloud and AI solutions, regional challenges, and strategies for sustainable growth.
Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media
Subscribe today for free
RELATED STORIES
Why NGSO & LEO satellite players are telcos' best friends
Building disaster-resilient networks in the Asia-Pacific
Challenges and opportunities in diversified subsea cable routes