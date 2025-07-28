Tesla taps Samsung for $16.5bn AI chip megadeal as Texas fab ramps up

The decade-long deal, first revealed in South Korean regulatory filings last week, sees Samsung’s foundry division take on fabrication duties for Tesla’s sixth-generation AI chips, branded internally as “AI6”.

The chips, custom-designed by Tesla engineers, will power future autonomous driving systems, robotics platforms, and Tesla’s Dojo-class training clusters.

Manufacturing will take place at Samsung’s advanced semiconductor plant in Taylor, Texas, with chip output expected to ramp from 2026 onwards. The Taylor site, heavily backed by the US CHIPS and Science Act, was designed to bolster domestic production of cutting-edge nodes and reduce reliance on Asian supply routes.

Speaking at an event in Austin on Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the deal, describing it as “just the start” of a broader chipmaking partnership. “We’re co-designing everything from architecture to physical layout,” Musk said. “I’ll personally walk the line in Taylor to ensure we hit the mark.”

The deal marks a critical breakthrough for Samsung Foundry, which has struggled in recent years to match the yields and scale of Taiwan’s TSMC. Winning Tesla, a notoriously exacting client, as a customer lends Samsung renewed credibility as it competes for next-gen AI workloads.

Tesla’s previous chips were also produced by Samsung, but this latest generation will be its most advanced yet, potentially leveraging 4nm or below process nodes. Industry insiders believe the AI6 chips will feature in Tesla’s next Hardware 5 suite, expected to debut in late 2026 vehicles.

For Samsung, the deal represents its single largest foundry contract to date. The $16.5 billion figure accounts for chip production over an eight-year horizon, with analysts suggesting the full value could exceed $20 billion as volumes scale.

The announcement sent Samsung shares up nearly 6% in early Seoul trading on Monday.

The move also signals Tesla’s deepening intent to vertically integrate its AI stack, from chip design to software training. and reduce dependence on third-party GPU suppliers such as Nvidia.

