Telus commits to major connectivity drive with $70bn Canada investment

The commitment comes amid ongoing economic uncertainty, and aims to stimulate growth, accelerate innovation, and support both urban and rural communities. Since 2000, the company has invested more than $276 billion into Canada’s digital economy.

“For more than 125 years, Telus has been headquartered in Western Canada, building a legacy of advancing our country’s economic and social prosperity,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus.

“The $70-billion investment we are making across Canada transcends traditional connectivity; it is powering advanced digital services, fuelling innovation across all sectors of the economy and propelling our productivity as a nation.”

The multi-faceted investment will include the continued roll-out of Telus PureFibre to homes and businesses across B.C., Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario, and upgrades to 5G and LTE services at over 500 sites.

In addition, Telus plans to repurpose legacy copper infrastructure for sustainable housing initiatives and further expand connectivity to 20 additional Indigenous lands and 53 rural communities by 2026.

Among the most notable initiatives is the launch of two Sovereign AI Factories in Kamloops and Rimouski, designed to ensure that all data and technological breakthroughs remain within Canada’s borders.

Beyond infrastructure, Telus is reinforcing its social impact. Through initiatives like Telus Health, Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods, and the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, the company is driving improvements in healthcare access, sustainability, and youth development.

Since 2000, Telus, its team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion to communities through financial support and 2.4 million volunteer days.

“With this investment, we are ensuring that all Canadians can fully participate in, and benefit from, the digital economy and our digital societies for generations to come,” Entwistle said.

