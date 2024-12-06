TelCables Nigeria launches PoP to boost West African digital connectivity

This development is set to bolster low-latency interconnectivity and Cloud access across West Africa, enhancing access to digital content and services for businesses, hyperscalers, and enterprises.

Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria and West Africa said: “The new PoP at Rack Centre represents a crucial step towards strengthening the digital infrastructure of West Africa, providing faster, more reliable internet access to local enterprises, government institutions, and individuals by localising traffic.”

Subscribe today for free

The PoP leverages direct connections to Angola Cables’ SACS and Wacs subsea cable systems, offering efficient routing of data traffic to South America, the US, and Europe via the EllaLink subsea cable.

This will enable businesses and communities to achieve more affordable and seamless digital experiences, with redundancy options ensuring operational resilience.

Rack Centre’s Lagos campus, which already supports over 68 telecommunications carriers, ISPs, and global Tier 1 networks, is currently being expanded with the LGS 2 data centre.

Once complete, it will offer 13.5MW of IT power and 7,200 square meters of space, enhancing its capacity to host hyperscalers and enterprises.

Rack Centre CEO Lars Johannisson said: “The significance of this is that once completed, operators like TelCables, hyperscalers, businesses, telecom operators, and service providers will have access to world-class carrier and cloud-neutral infrastructure to securely scale their digital operations, ultimately fostering economic growth in Nigeria and the West Africa region.”

The LGS 2 facility will also feature AI-ready infrastructure for advanced data processing and storage, vital for businesses adopting AI and machine learning.

Johannisson added: “This is a major step for Africa’s digital development, boosting innovation and driving economic growth across the continent.”

Fernandes concluded: “Collaboration is key in building and promoting resilient and efficient digital infrastructure.

“Our partnership with Rack Centre sets the right course for Africa’s future prosperity in the evolving digital economy.”

RELATED STORIES

Best of 2024: AI in Africa: driving change, but at what cost?

MTN plans build of West Africa’s biggest data centre