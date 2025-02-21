Tech layoffs continue into 2025 as industry cuts another 26,000 jobs

This follows 2024, which saw 280,991 jobs lost globally as companies struggled with economic uncertainty, declining revenues, and shifting market conditions.

According to a report by RationalFX, which compiled layoff announcements from multiple sources, at least 80 tech firms—primarily based in the United States—have slashed jobs since the start of the year. An additional 40 companies have also announced reductions or shutdowns, though specific figures remain unconfirmed.

Among the biggest job cuts in 2025 so far, Meta has laid off 3,600 employees, semiconductor giant STMicro has cut 3,000 positions, Microsoft has let go of 2,280 workers, and Amazon has dismissed 2,100 staff members.

Enterprise software company Workday has also announced plans to cut 8.5% of its workforce, equating to 1,750 jobs, while autonomous vehicle startup Cruise, which was shut down by parent company General Motors in December, has laid off 1,050 employees.

High-profile companies beyond traditional tech have also been impacted. Salesforce, a leader in cloud-based enterprise software, has axed 1,000 positions, while Jeff Bezos’ space venture, Blue Origin, has made similar reductions.

Other companies facing mass layoffs include eFishery in Indonesia (1,000 job cuts) and online retailer Wayfair (730).

A continuation of 2024’s bleak job market

Last year, the tech industry saw sweeping layoffs, particularly in the U.S., as major players such as Dell, Intel, and Amazon eliminated tens of thousands of positions.

The RationalFX report highlights that 2024’s total job losses in the sector reached nearly 281,000, surpassing the already high numbers from the previous year.

The layoffs are being driven by several factors, including a slowdown in consumer demand, rising operational costs, and a shift in corporate strategies.

Companies that expanded rapidly during the pandemic-era tech boom are now recalibrating, with many focusing on profitability over aggressive growth.

