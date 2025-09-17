Tech layoffs accelerate as industry retools for AI and efficiency

The figures underline a sharp continuation of the layoff trend that swept through 2024, when over 280,000 roles were lost. While the cuts span almost every major market, US firms account for more than 70% of redundancies, reflecting their dominant role in global tech hiring and investment.

A structural shift, not just a cycle

Unlike previous downturns, this wave of cuts is being driven not only by macroeconomic conditions, but also by structural changes in how digital infrastructure and services are delivered. Companies are simultaneously reducing headcount while increasing capital expenditure on automation, AI and cloud.

Nowhere is this clearer than at Intel, which plans to shrink its workforce from 109,000 at the end of 2024 to just 75,000. Other significant job losses have been announced at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Panasonic, Meta, Microsoft and STMicroelectronics.

The rationale is clear: operators and vendors are refocusing on efficiency, profitability and future-proofing infrastructure at a time when demand for AI, edge and high-performance compute is reshaping network and data centre strategies.

The AI paradox

AI has been cited as both a threat and an opportunity within this transition. That point was emphasised by Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, who said roles based on repetitive or routine tasks, are likely to be displaced by automation. However, he stressed that new jobs would be created in areas such as AI oversight, safety and system design.

While AI and automation are enabling firms to eliminate roles in areas such as customer service, software testing and administration, the same technologies are fuelling heavy investment in new platforms and digital infrastructure.

This paradox, headcount reductions alongside rising capex, reflects a wider rebalancing of skills within the sector. Roles in traditional IT services and support functions are being phased out, while demand rises for specialists in AI model training, data science, cybersecurity and quantum research.

Implications for digital infrastructure

For the wholesale and carrier community, the layoff trend raises pressing questions. On one hand, leaner technology partners may offer sharper focus and faster delivery of next-generation services. On the other, widespread reductions in staff risk disrupting service levels and delaying projects.

Crucially, the cuts highlight how hyperscalers, vendors and operators are prioritising long-term transformation over short-term workforce stability. RationalFX notes that companies are “re-evaluating which functions are essential”, a process that could redraw the competitive landscape for data centres, cloud providers and connectivity firms alike.

While the scale of the layoffs may alarm employees and policymakers, industry leaders argue that the shift represents evolution rather than decline. By 2026, the winners will be those that succeed in aligning streamlined organisations with the accelerating demands of the AI-enabled digital economy.

