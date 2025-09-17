Microsoft, Nvidia and tech giants pledge over $40bn to UK AI infrastructure and data centres

The pledges, announced alongside a wider UK-US technology pact this week, underline the growing strategic importance of sovereign compute capacity and digital infrastructure resilience.

Microsoft will lead the investment drive, committing approximately $30 billion over the next four years. Around half of this will be allocated to new data centre builds and upgrades, as well as cloud and AI infrastructure.

The company has confirmed plans to deploy 23,000 advanced AI chips into UK facilities, while also investing in a supercomputing hub at Loughton in partnership with Nscale.

These deployments are expected to support large-scale training of generative AI models and high-performance compute applications across multiple verticals.

Nvidia has separately announced plans to invest up to £11 billion in the UK, in partnership with hyperscale operators and specialist providers such as CoreWeave and Nscale.

The company said it will deliver as many as 120,000 Blackwell Ultra GPUs into UK data centres by the end of 2026, with more than 60,000 earmarked for domestic AI “factories”. These installations are designed to provide enterprises, researchers and public sector organisations with access to sovereign compute, reducing reliance on overseas capacity.

OpenAI is also a key partner in the programme, working with Nscale and Nvidia on the Stargate UK project. Initial deployments will centre on a site at Cobalt Park, Newcastle, with capacity to scale from 8,000 GPUs to over 30,000 in future phases.

The initiative is viewed as a flagship component of the UK’s strategy to build a competitive AI ecosystem and attract international investment into its digital economy.

Google and Salesforce have added further momentum, with the former committing £5 billion to UK AI development and a new data centre at Waltham Cross, while the latter has pledged around $6 billion for AI-driven cloud services expansion.

Collectively, the announcements represent the single largest wave of foreign technology investment into the UK in more than a decade.

The UK government has framed the deals as central to its industrial strategy, highlighting benefits in terms of regional growth, job creation and skills development. Officials have also emphasised the security and regulatory advantages of housing compute infrastructure domestically, particularly in light of growing demand for trusted AI and data services.

For operators and investors across the connectivity ecosystem, the commitments represent not only a scale-up of hyperscale capacity, but also a clear signal that the UK intends to compete at the highest level of global AI infrastructure provision.

