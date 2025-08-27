Tech and telecom layoffs in 2025: AI, overcapacity and restructuring

While job cuts are not unusual in cyclical industries, the scale and scope of the 2025 restructuring wave suggest something deeper is underway: a fundamental reshaping of workforces in response to AI, market consolidation, and shifting investment priorities.

A year of high-profile layoffs

According to several sources, more than 250,000 workers in tech have been affected by layoffs since January 2025, with companies ranging from hyperscalers to telecom operators adjusting their headcount.

Microsoft, Intel and TikTok have all announced major rounds of job cuts, while traditional telecoms such as UScellular and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have also been forced to slim down.

Cisco announced two waves of layoffs this summer, cutting over 400 employees across its San Francisco Bay Area operations despite reporting strong revenues.

Meanwhile, TikTok let go of around 300 staff in London as part of a pivot to AI-led content moderation. TCS has faced backlash in India, with IT unions staging protests over plans to shed up to 12,000 employees in response to automation and slowing demand.

The role of AI in workforce restructuring

Unlike previous downturns driven by macroeconomic slowdowns, today’s layoffs are heavily linked to the rapid deployment of AI. Companies are not just cutting costs, they are restructuring workforces around AI-first operating models.

AI is reducing the need for large customer support teams, back-office operations, and certain types of engineering roles. TikTok’s layoffs highlight this clearly: roles in moderation and security are increasingly being absorbed by machine learning systems. Similarly, enterprise IT providers are shifting budgets from headcount-heavy service models towards AI-enabled cloud solutions.

The Economic Times reports that AI-driven layoffs are “here to stay” as firms pivot from labour-intensive operations to capital-heavy AI infrastructure. This reflects a broader industry trend where capex is growing, but headcount is shrinking.

Telecoms feel the pressure

Telecom operators, long considered stable employers, are also being forced into the restructuring cycle. Fierce Network notes that both UScellular and other regional providers are reducing staff as competition, spectrum costs and network automation eat into margins.

Tower companies and managed service providers are not immune either, with smaller firms like TechWerks cutting staff after losing major contracts tied to US federal defence projects.

Regional impacts: US, Europe and Asia

US : Silicon Valley continues to feel the brunt, with layoffs concentrated in software engineering, sales, and support roles. Cisco, Intel and smaller startups alike have announced cuts.

Europe : The UK has seen notable layoffs at TikTok and in cloud data service providers, with AI reshaping the labour market faster than policy can adapt.

India: The TCS layoffs highlight the global shift in IT services. As Western enterprises adopt AI-powered platforms, demand for traditional outsourcing is slowing.

What this means for the future

These layoffs signal not just a correction but an industrial transformation. As companies pour billions into AI chips, cloud data centres, and automation, the human workforce is being redefined.

Talent demand is shifting towards AI engineering, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and advanced networking, while traditional roles are disappearing at scale.

For telecoms and data centre operators, the message is clear: survival will depend not just on network investment but on upskilling and redeploying talent into AI and automation-heavy roles.

Governments, meanwhile, will be under pressure to respond with retraining programmes and labour protections as AI adoption accelerates.

RELATED STORIES

Tech layoffs continue into 2025 as industry cuts another 26,000 jobs

Sourcing the talent to deliver the telco of the future

AI reshapes workforce as tech and telecom layoffs surge in mid-2025